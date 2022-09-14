Go hands free with COSORI’s smart voice-controlled air fryer grill at $160 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $240, this a solid $80 off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked. You’re looking at a hybrid cooker that delivers “virtually smoke-free” indoor grilling functionality all year long alongside built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. Unlike most of the big brand name models in this price range, it also supports optional remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. The companion app features over 100 recipes you can select from and then have unit automatically begin cooking with the “correct temperature and time.” More details below.

If the smartphone and voice command features aren’t getting you excited here, another more affordable option in this product category is the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill. While this one isn’t quite as high-tech overall, it does include a Foodi leave-in meat thermometer and you can land an Amazon renewed unit for $120 right now.

And while we are talking Ninja, check out the price drop we spotted this morning on the brand’s versatile Foodi blending system that can handle everything from your daily smoothies and meal preparations to mixing dough and more robust food processing. It is now $50 off and you’ll find all of the details on that offer over in our home goods deal hub with the rest of the ongoing kitchen discounts.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

