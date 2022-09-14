ThermoPro’s Bluetooth meat thermometer with four probes falls to new low at $49.50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with Four Probes at $49.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this saves $10.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This Bluetooth thermometer is perfect for grilling and smoking this fall. It has an extended 500 foot range so you can check on a cook’s progress without opening the door and heading outside. While you might not necessarily mind heading outside right now, once the weather starts to cool off you’ll likely want to stay inside as much as possible. With four different probes so you can either monitor a cook from four positions or keep tabs on multiple cuts of meat to see when each is done. Plus, timers and smart alarms are available through the mobile app so you can know when a cook is about to complete. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. This one on Amazon is just $11.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

Don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your cooking setup. Right now, we’re seeing Ninja’s combo Foodi blender, food processor, and dough mixer at $150 shipped. That’s a $50 savings and you’ll find that this is a great way to add extra abilities to your kitchen.

ThermoPro Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Extended 500ft Range & Bluetooth 5.0 Certificate by SIG: Rechargeable bluetooth thermometer adopts advanced bluetooth 5.0 technology that provides food thermometer with the strongest, most reliable connection; With the out of range alert function, you’ll never miss the moment to remove your meat from the grill

4 Different Color Coated Probes: 4-probes smart meat thermometer allow you to conveniently monitor 4 different meats and ambient temperature while being highly accurate; Meat probe thermometer winders are perfect to neatly store your wireless thermometer for cooking after use

Simplistic, Multi-Functional App: ThermoPro meat thermometer wireless app contains editable preset temperatures for 9 meat types and their various doneness levels recommended by USDA; Keep your smoker in that ideal range with HI/LOW temp range feature to allow you easily monitor your cook from up to 500 feet away

