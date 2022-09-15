Kershaw’s mini Diode pocket knife measures just 2.9-inches at low of $9 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Diode Folding Pocket Knife for $9.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 18% from its normal $11 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact pocket knife features a 1.6-inch blade and manual opening mechanism, which means there’s less to break with heavy use. On top of that, the liner lock ensures the knife stays open when you’re using it. The blade itself is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and features a matte, bead-blasted finish. Plus, when folded the knife is only 2.9-inches long, making it super simple to keep it nice and compact in your pocket. Keep reading for more.

With how low-cost this knife is, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another EDC item for less. However, this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight is a great item to pick up for just $5 at Amazon. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

However, if you need both hands free while illuminating an area, consider picking up the Energizer LED Headlamp Pro 360 which features seven different light modes. It’s down to $11 at Amazon, which not only saves you 52%, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on other EDC gear.

Kershaw Diode Folding Pocket Knife features:

Lightweight and multi-functional, the Kershaw Diode is designed to highlight the advantages of a small knife. This good-looking mini knife is an ideal size to slip into a pocket, add to your keychain, or drop into a backpack or purse. The oversized lanyard hole in the backspacer makes it easy to attach to a keyring and doubles as a slotted screwdriver. The blade opens manually using a nail nick in the blade. The Diode’s glass-filled nylon handle is textured for an eye-catching look and a good grip. When the blade is open, a cutout locking liner is visible and adds to the interest of this small but mighty knife.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

