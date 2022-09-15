Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $1,016 with S Pen support in tow (Save $184)

Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $1,016.47 shipped. Marking the third-best discount overall to date, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,200 price tag in order to deliver $184 in savings. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $30, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

The flagship end of Samsung’s latest foldable lineup is also getting in on the savings this week. Seeing its first Amazon discount following a launch last month, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now marked down to an all-time low of $1,600. These $200 in savings deliver an even more capable folding canvas with an internal 7.6-inch display centered around the an even more impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

