Dremel’s 3000 Rotary Tool comes with one attachment and 25 accessories down at $55

Amazon is now offering the Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool with one attachment and 25 accessories for $54.98 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 21% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. The Dremel 3000 rotary tool can vary its speed between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with an “innovated airflow system” that prevents heat build-up for smoother and quieter operation. The motor brushes can be replaced once they wear out which will happen after a certain amount of time. With this accessory kit, you will be able to immediately start cuttings, sanding, polishing, carving, and more. The storage case will keep everything organized and make it easy to transport. Keep reading for more.

While this kit will come with everything you need to get started, it will still be worth picking up some extra accessories as they are bound to break over time. Dremel has its 130-piece Maker Rotary Tool Accessory Kit for $26 and it comes with a variety of cutting and drill bits alongside sanding, grinding, and buffing wheels. You’ll also have plenty of replacement cuttings discs, sanding drums, and other expendables. You’ll also have a little storage compartment for keeping all the bits and bobs organized here because the last thing you’d want is to misplace gear that you’ll then have to go out and buy.

Keeping track of temperature and humidity in your shop can be important so why not use some of your savings to grab the ThermoPro Indoor Thermometer/Hygrometer for $8.50? This matches the lowest price we’ve seen over the past couple of years and nets you a unit that will tell you the current temperature and humidity alongside the highs and lows it has measured.

Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool Kit features:

With a Dremel high-speed rotary tool, you’re holding nearly a century of innovation and engineering in your hand. We’re the original inventors of the rotary tool and today we’re the leading manufacturer of the tool that has transformed DIY. The Dremel tool range gives you a wide selection of rotary tools and accessories, including the EZ Lock™ & EZ Drum™ system for quick accessory changes. You can also choose from various rotary attachments to carry out high-precision work with amazing results. The Dremel high-speed rotary tool raises the bar for optimum functionality, versatility and ease of use. Whatever your needs and whatever your level, with the Dremel rotary tool system you can tackle any DIY or creative project no matter how big or small.

