ThermoPro’s indoor thermometer/hygrometer records high and low data at 15% off, now $8.50

Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Indoor Thermometer/Hygrometer for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 15% from its normal going rate, this matches the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past few years. Able to tell you the temperature and humidity of a given room, this thermometer is perfect for knowing why or why not a place is comfortable. Data measurements are updated every 10 seconds and it also records the high and low temperature and humidity, letting you know when either extreme was hit. It requires just a single AAA battery which is included and the back is magnetic to attach to a fridge or there’s an included base to set on the counter. Keep reading for more.

While this 2-pack of thermometer/hygrometers might not record high and low temperatures, they do allow you to check how comfortable multiple rooms are at the same time. Coming in at $7 on Amazon, you’re also saving $1.50 while netting a second unit entirely, which makes them a much better value overall.

ThermoPro Thermometer Hygrometer features:

With highly accurate temperature and humidity readings and a wide measurement range, the humidity meter TP50 is the perfect household device to keep you and your family’s living conditions optimal. The temperature and humidity monitor is equipped to give you daily updates on the record of high and low humidity/temperature, allowing you to compare the current readings to those of the past. This unit’s extremely sensitive humidity sensor will quickly inform you of the comfort level in the room.

