Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

Drop’s latest collaboration brings us to Middle Earth this fall. Available for pre-order now, their Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards rival the work of the master artisans they emulate. Featuring Drop’s ENTR keyboard as a base, they include extra keycaps and the Door of Durin or Trees of Valinor designs.

Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards quick specs:

Dark gray ENTR aluminum case

87 key TKL layout

Holy Panda X Switches with Drop Phantom Stabilizers

Dwarvish or Elvish Training Keycaps

Durin’s Forge Kit/Autumn in Rivendell extra keycap sets

Adjustable white backlight (no RGB)

USB-C cable included, no wireless option

Drop + LOTR keyboards: design

Elves and Dwarves are known for their master artisan and forging skills, so Drop had a high bar to meet when designing the Lord of the Rings keyboards. Slightly larger than their ALT keyboard, they feature Drop’s ENTR model as the base with 87 keys in a ten-keyless layout. While you get 12 function keys and navigation keys, this does mean no number pad, unfortunately. The aluminum case is sturdy and has a good amount of weight behind it, just like the dwarves would prefer.

The big difference between this keyboard and the ENTR keyboard is the Door of Durin or Trees of Valinor design between the arrow keys and navigation keys. It includes the training keycap set for both keyboards, but other options are available. If you’re confident in your keyboard strokes, they offer Hardcore Base Kits with only Dwarvish or Elvish.

Along with the base set, Drop has thrown in “Durin’s Forge Kit” which includes orange keys with Khuzdal phrases. The highlight of the kit is the Eye of Sauron ESC key. Drop also has handcrafted artisan keycaps with the One Ring encased in resin in iconic locations. On the Elvish set, they’ve included the Autumn in Rivendell keys, where the spacebar includes the inscription of the One Ring, and the enter key features the broken sword Narsil.

Unfortunately, while the switches aren’t hotswappable, the included setup is impressive. The Holy Panda X Switches are comparable to tactile Brown switches, and include Drop Phantom Stabilizers as well. It is comfortable to type on while not being too sensitive. For those prone to mistyping, the actuation level feels a lot better here than other keyboards I’ve used. One of the best design elements is the shape of the actual keys. They’re slightly concave, so your fingers conform to each one as you press, making it difficult to mistakenly hit two at once. It has definitely improved my typing speed partly because I am not making nearly as many mistakes.

While the keys are tactile and responsive, the Drop Phantom stabilizers act as sound dampeners. Don’t get me wrong, as a mechanical keyboard fan, I need my clicks. They’re still present, but definitely are not as annoying to others as some keyboards can be. Check out the review below to hear them in action.

Drop + Lord of the Rings Dwarvish and Elvish keyboards: video

Drop + LOTR Keyboards: Not without compromises

While a version of the keycaps were available last year, the Drop + Lord of the Rings keyboards are on preorder now for $199 and ship in October. That is quite a steep price for a keyboard, especially since the base, the ENTR model, goes for less than $100. Features you can get at this price point (and below) include wireless support, RGB, out-of-the-box macros or key assignments, and the ability to change the switches. While this may displease mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, the Lord of the Rings megafan should not miss out on adding at least one of these keyboards to their collection. Plus, the packaging includes the classic map of Middle Earth we know and love.

Personally, none of the negatives are deal breakers for me and I love Lord of the Rings, so I don’t think I’ll be going back to my previous keyboard anytime soon. I don’t think I’ll ever be confident enough for the hardcore sets, though. If you aren’t aware, Drop is known for their limited releases, so be sure to pre-order to grab a set before they go back in the vault.

