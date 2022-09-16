iPhone 14 series see launch day discounts with bundled $200 GC and AirPods 3 ($379 off)

It’s iPhone 14 launch day, and while there are still all of the best offers for those on a carrier right here, Visible Wireless is now getting in on the savings with its own day one promotion. Right now, three of Apple’s latest handsets are now being bundled with some added savings thanks to $200 gift cards to a retailer of your choice and a pair of the new AirPods 3. With prices starting at $829 shipped for the unlocked pre-paid handsets, you’ll be able to lock-in $379 in savings. These are the best offers out there for those who aren’t on a carrier and trading in a phone, too.

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhone 14 series smartphones arrive centered around the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro/Max models, delivering the best performance yet. There’s also the nifty new Dynamic Island camera cutout on the front of the always-on Super Retina XDR displays, which now sport up to 2,000-nits peak brightness. And while you’ll hope not to need it, there’s also Crash Detection features and built-in satellite connectivity for some added safety. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Visible iPhone 14 handset promotions:

One thing to note here is that your new iPhone 14 series handset will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing.

iPhone 14 Pro features:

Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features.

