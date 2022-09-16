Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $9

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Hooded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $58. This sweatshirt is a great option for fall and will be a classic in your wardrobe to style. It can be worn year-round when paired with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The material is also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for all-day comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Find the rest of our top picks for Lacoste below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- SPORT Piqué And Mesh Polo $66 (Orig. $110)
- Hooded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- Fleece Tennis Sweatpants $66 (Orig. $110)
- Hooded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Contrast Strap And Crocodile Cotton Cap $30 (Orig. $50)
- Hydez Leather Sneakers $48 (Orig. $80)
- Two-Ply Stretch Teddy Jacket $156 (Orig. $260)
- Hooded Cropped Stretch Cotton Blend Sweatshirt $96 (Orig. $160)
- Concealed Hood Short Colorblock Quilted Jacket $162 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!