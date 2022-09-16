Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $9

50% off from $9

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Hooded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $58. This sweatshirt is a great option for fall and will be a classic in your wardrobe to style. It can be worn year-round when paired with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The material is also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for all-day comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Find the rest of our top picks for Lacoste below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

