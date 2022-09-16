Lamicall’s metal smartphone stands now starting from just $10 for iPhone 14 delivery day

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its A-series Adjustable Smartphone Stand from $9.99 in black or $10.39 in silver with free shipping for Prime members. While we have seen it go for as much as $14, it more typically sells for up to $13 at Amazon and is now within about $1 of the lowest price we have ever tracked. If you’re looking for a simple minimalist approach to holding up your smartphone neatly and at a proper viewing angle at the desktop or nightstand, this affordable option is worth a look. It boasts an aluminum alloy build with a “smooth edge” alongside rubber cushioning to prevent scratches and an adjustable hinge. It is compatible with essentially all smartphones from 4 to 8 inches, which includes all of the latest iPhone 14 models that will begin arriving on doorsteps today. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable options out there from brands we are familiar with. But if you don’t need the adjustable hinge, you can score Lamicall’s more basic solution with a similar build and feature set otherwise for even less. This best-selling solution comes in at $8.50 Prime shipped right now as well.

Another wonderful and far more high-tech way to perch up your new iPhone 14 is with the Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger. After going hands-on with this one previously, we found it be among our favorite options out there and it is now on sale. Twelve South gear doesn’t drop in price all that often, but you can now score a nice $20 discount on its latest iPhone charging stand. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

Lanital Smartphone A-Stand features:

Great desk accessories for office and home. A smartphone stand with perfect viewing angle for making phone calls, watching movies, viewing recipes and using Facetime. Made of high-quality aluminum alloy, this desk phone holder has a smooth edge, a nice finish and beautiful metallic luster. It looks sleek and elegant on your desktop. This phone dock with a low gravity center can hold your phone stably. Besides, its rubber cushions protect the phone from scratches and sliding.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!