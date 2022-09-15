Twelve South takes $20 off HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 14 launch at $80

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $100 $80

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch day is right around the corner and Twelve South is now discounting its latest multi-device charger to make sure you’re ready to power up Apple’s latest. Having just launched back in June, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger is now marked down to $79.99 shipped direct from the brand’s official storefront. That’s down $20 from the usual $100 price tag and delivering only the second discount to date. This also matches the all-time low.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

Anker also makes a 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand that’s a bit more affordable than the Twelve South offering above. While it’s not quite as streamlined, this package is centered around the same 7.5W magnetic mount for iPhone 14 owners with a 5W pad underneath. One of the main downsides is that there’s no built-in Apple Watch charger, though you will find a place to slot in an official Apple charger meaning you can take advantage of Series 8’s fast charging features. That’s all at the $60 price tag, as well.

Speaking of, just last week Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable iPhone 14 companion, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s new laser hybrid RoboVac and mop now up t...
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $1,0...
Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starts at $749...
Ten upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets now have confirm...
Brim’s all-inclusive pour over coffee maker kit b...
Go hands free with COSORI’s smart voice-controlle...
SKIL’s rechargeable 4V screwdriver kit nears all-...
WD’s officially licensed PS5 1TB SN850 SSD upgrad...
Load more...
Show More Comments