Twelve South takes $20 off HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 14 launch at $80

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch day is right around the corner and Twelve South is now discounting its latest multi-device charger to make sure you’re ready to power up Apple’s latest. Having just launched back in June, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger is now marked down to $79.99 shipped direct from the brand’s official storefront. That’s down $20 from the usual $100 price tag and delivering only the second discount to date. This also matches the all-time low.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

Anker also makes a 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand that’s a bit more affordable than the Twelve South offering above. While it’s not quite as streamlined, this package is centered around the same 7.5W magnetic mount for iPhone 14 owners with a 5W pad underneath. One of the main downsides is that there’s no built-in Apple Watch charger, though you will find a place to slot in an official Apple charger meaning you can take advantage of Series 8’s fast charging features. That’s all at the $60 price tag, as well.

Speaking of, just last week Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable iPhone 14 companion, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

