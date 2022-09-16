Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low

The new OnePlus 10T is slated to begin shipping later this month and now Amazon is offering another chance to lock-in your order at a discount. Serving up the unlocked 256GB capacity of the upcoming 5G smartphone, you can now drop the price down to $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $749, a price you’ll pay direct from OnePlus right now, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings and matches our previous mention from right when the device was revealed last month. This is still one of the first chances to save and an all-time low that drops the elevated capacity to the same price as the base configuration.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus also has a fresh selection of cases out to go alongside the new OnePlus 10T handset, and with upwards of $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

The flagship end of the latest Android smartphone also has something in store this week, as Samsung’s latest foldable lineup is also getting in on the savings. Seeing its first Amazon discount following a launch last month, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now marked down to an all-time low of $1,600. These $200 in savings deliver an even more capable folding canvas with an internal 7.6-inch display centered around the much of the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as above.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!