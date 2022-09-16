OXO’s Specialty Coffee Association-certified 8-cup brewer with travel mug now $182 (New low)

Amazon is offering the OXO Brew 8-cup Coffee Maker with Stainless Steel Carafe and Thermal Mug for $181.98 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This coffee maker has been cold-standard certified by the Specialty Coffee Association to brew by both the cup or carafe with excellent quality. The single-serve option uses a separate brew basket which “optimizes flavor.” Plus, Better Brew precision controls the water temperature and brew cycles to meet the SCA’s Golden Cup standard. On top of that, the thermal mug has the ability to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24, depending on how you like your coffee. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Specialty Coffee Association certification or OXO namesake, then be sure to check out this pour-over brewer. It’s red, stands out on your counter, and costs just $9.50 on Amazon. While that’s considerably lower-cost when you compare it to the OXO model above, it does accomplish a similar function: brewing coffee.

Further upgrade your kitchen cooking setup when you pick up Instant Pot’s 8-quart dual basket air fryer/oven which is currently down to an Amazon all-time low of $101. That’s a full $99 off its normal going rate and makes now a great time to pick it up.

OXO Brew 8-cup Coffee Maker features:

Whether you’re brewing a single mug or a full pot, the OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker ensures a better-tasting cup—every time. Engineered with BetterBrew™ precision brewing to control water temperature, water volume and brewing time, the 8-Cup Coffee Maker is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) for meeting its rigorous home brewing standards. The Rainmaker™ showerhead distributes water evenly over coffee grounds, while the integrated bloom cycle allows for optimal flavor extraction.The double-wall, vacuum-insulated thermal carafe keeps your coffee hot, and the brew-through, pour-through lid means you don’t have to fuss with opening the carafe lid before pouring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!