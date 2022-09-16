Instant Pot’s 8-qt. Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven just hit the Amazon all-time low at $101 ($99 off)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $100.99 shipped. Regularly $230 directly from Instant Pot but more typically selling for $200 at Amazon, this is $99 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best total out there. If you’re looking for an all-in-one style cooker to hunker down for the fall and winter with, this model can handle baking, air frying tasks, and more. It delivers a pair of 4-quart cooking baskets so you can cook two different dishes simultaneously alongside SyncFinish tech to ensure they are ready to go at the same time. The one-touch smart programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more” are a nice touch, much like the “little to no preheating time.” Head below for additional details.

The dual basket model above is currently undercutting many of the single options out there from the bigger brands. But if a more basic solution will meet your needs, check out the Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer. Now selling for $60 shipped at Amazon, this one can handle both toaster oven and air frying action for more than $40 less than today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect to get all of the bells and whistles here.

We are also tracking some solid end-of-season grill deals today alongside up to $80 in savings on Breville’s stainless steel air fryer smart ovens. Now starting from $224, these brushed stainless steel models deliver a more traditional countertop cooking experience with a classic design that fits in with most kitchen decor and you can get more details in this morning’s coverage. Hit up our home goods guide for additional cooking offers as well.

Instant Vortex Plus Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven features:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets

DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!