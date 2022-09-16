Z Grills summer clearance sale delivers some of the year’s best pricing on pellet grills from $319

Z Grills is currently running a clearance sale to clear out some of its previous-generation grills as we head into fall. Our top pick is the Smoke Engine 5502H 553-square inch Pellet Grill at $319 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $499, today’s deal saves $180 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. For further comparison, you’d spend $400 for this grill at Amazon right now. This pellet grill features a built-in PID temperature controller so you can be sure that it maintains a precise temperature for a solid cooking experience. It has the capacity to fit 22 burgers, four racks of ribs, or three whole chickens depending on what you’re needing to cook. On top of that, this pellet grill also has the ability to sear, bake, BBQ, braise, smoke, roast, and char-grill, making it quite versatile.

A must with any pellet grill is, of course, pellets. Add a sweet and smoky flavor with some apple wood pellets at $20 per bag, which should let you cook several times over before it’s time to pick up another. However, if you don’t have the budget for a pellet grill, then we recommend checking out this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $22, which is quite a bit below today’s deal.

Don’t forget to check out the Breville stainless steel air fryer smart ovens on sale at Amazon from $224. That’s up to $80 off and marks some solid discounts across the board to upgrade your indoor cooking abilities. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find other great ways to take your kitchen cooking abilities to the next level ahead of fall.

Z Grills Smoke Engine Pellet Grill features:

The best part about this pellet grill is that anyone can become an instant backyard master. Z Grills 550B2 features 553 square inches of cooking surface and 10-pound hopper. With the versatility, convenience, and performance that you’ve come to expect from a big pellet grill, the 550B2 infuses big wood-fired flavor into your food while taking up less space. A PID (Proportional Integral Derivative) temperature control board ensures precise temperatures and perfectly cooked meals, every time you grill, bake, braise, smoke, BBQ

