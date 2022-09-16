Amazon knocks up to $80 off Breville’s stainless steel air fryer smart ovens from $224

Justin Kahn
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale on the Breville smart ovens headlined by the brushed stainless steel Smart Oven Air Fryer model at $279.95 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is $70 off the going rate, matching the Amazon low, and the best we can find. This model drops an attractive cooker on your countertop with a light-up LCD screen and 11 built-in cooking functions: “Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Reheat, Cookies and Slow Cook.” That includes the integrated air frying action you won’t find on the more affordable models in the lineup as well as enough space for six slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, an entire chicken, or a 9-cup muffin tray. More deals and details below. 

The now live Breville smart oven Amazon sale also includes the lower-cost models without built-in air frying from $224 as well as the pro variant at $80 off that ups the capacity and includes 13 cooking functions. You can browse through those models for a closer look on this landing page.

Alongside this ongoing deal on the Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta Maker, we are also now tracking Calphalon’s 10-piece cookware set at $126. This deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year to deliver a hard-anodized aluminum construction and 2-layer nonstick interiors to your cooking arsenal. It also ships with a 10-year warranty and you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown in yesterday’s still live deal coverage.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer features:

  • The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer with Element iQ System delivers top performance and versatility allowing you to air fry and choose from 11 cooking functions; Use super convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30% and deliver crispy air fried foods
  • ELEMENT iQ SYSTEM: Using 5 independent quartz elements, smart algorithms steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment; Sensing and digital PID temperature control eliminates cold spots for precise and even cooking
  • DEDICATED AIR FRY SETTING: The Smart Oven Air Fryer can turn out guilt free French fries, chicken wings and so much more; Higher temperatures combined with super convection (maximized air flow) deliver delicious, crispy golden air fried foods

