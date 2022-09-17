Samsung’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 T7 1,050MB/s Portable SSDs now start from $105 in all colorways

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 2TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. This one originally launched at over $300 and more regularly fetches around $230 these days. It is currently on sale for $210 directly from Samsung and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This same goes for the 1TB model that is currently sitting at $104.99 shipped in all three colorways. While it might not be the new T7 Shield with the rubber shell we reviewed previously, it does deliver similar specs for even less right now. You’ll find up to 1,050MB/s data transfers here, USB-C connectivity, a USB-A cable included in the package, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear. Head below for additional details.

As of right now, the models above are among the best prices we can find for a portable SSD from a notable brand. While there are some slower options for a touch less, like the Crucial 1TB X6 at $95, when it comes to the 1,050MB/s category, the T7 models above are about as good as it gets at the moment outside of the newer PNY EliteX-PRO models that start from $66.

Just be sure to swing by our roundup of the best portable SSDs for more options and some details on the best bang for your buck options out there. On the gaming side of things, we just went hands-on with the new WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD to detail the user experience. It features a solid metal plating as well as up to 2,000MB/s transfer ratings and the brand’s customizable RGB lighting glowing off the bottom of the unit. it is an overall enjoyable and reliable experience and you can get a closer look right here.

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD features:

PORTABLE STORAGE: The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies

TRANSFER IN A FLASH: Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s*, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model**

BUILT STRONG AND SECURE: Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft*** and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty

