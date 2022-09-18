Update your Kindle eBook library with 2022’s best-sellers starting from $2 (Save up to 80%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of the top-selling Kindle eBooks of 2022 so far starting from $1.99 at up to 80% off. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from literature and fiction to mystery and thriller genres to choose from. One of the benefits of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform immediately after the purchase of one. Have to stop reading? Don’t worry, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can get right back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal on this landing page. Alongside today’s eBook deals is this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies where Prime members can check out brand-new Kindle eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to add to your library without spending any more money. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!