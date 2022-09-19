Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine lets you be a barista at home for $141.50 (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is offering the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $141.40 shipped. Down from $170 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $11 of our last mention and marks one of the better prices that we’ve seen so far this year. This espresso maker is perfect for brewing your cup of joe in the morning to get up and going. It has a high-pressure Italian pump as well as a powerful thermal coil heating system which ensures consistently hot espresso shot after shot. There’s also a 2-in-1 tamper scoop as well as a stainless steel frothing pitcher to take your coffee game to the next level and let you brew like a barista at home. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you pick up this stovetop Moka pot espresso maker which can be had for just $10 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic deal for brewing espresso at home and you’ll find that it still delivers a solid experience, though there’s more work involved to achieve the brew. It’s not automated and there’s no frother built-in, but at the end of the day, it makes a cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning which is all you could really ask for.

Don’t forget that Breville’s steel espresso machine with built-in steam wand and grinder is on sale at $100 off its normal going rate. Down to $600, this espresso machine is perfect for a more premium brew at home. The built-in grinder ensures that you have a fresh cup every morning without any hassle. Then, you’ll find the milk frothing wand great for those who prefer cappuccinos or lattes.

Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping. Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

