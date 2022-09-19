Save $100 on Breville’s steel espresso machine with built-in steam wand and grinder at $600

Amazon is now offering the Breville Barista BES870XL Express Espresso Machine for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $750 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this model more typically sells for $700 at Amazon delivering at least $100 in savings with today’s price drop. This is the mid to high-tier solution in the Breville Barista lineup. It’s not quite as feature-rich as the $1,000+ models, but still delivers a premium experience at a lower price point and looks fantastic on the countertop, if you ask me. It features an integrated conical burr grinder for fresh beans on demand alongside low pressure pre-infusion that “gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly.” You’ll find a grind size dial as well as a built-in steam wand for frothing milk and the like as well as a host of included accessories: razor dose trimming tool, 54mm stainless steel portafilter, 1 and2 cup single and dual wall filter baskets, coffee scoop, integrated tamper, stainless steel milk jug, cleaning disc, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you can make do with one of the lower-tier models, the Breville Bambino Espresso Machine will save you an additional $250, still looks great with the stainless steel treatment, and delivers the same espresso for just about all but the most hardcore coffee lovers. Currently listed at $350 on Amazon, you can get a closer look at the feature and integrated steam wand right here. Just don’t expect to get the built-in grinder.

If a more traditional coffee-making experience is better for your needs, check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on the OXO’s Specialty Coffee Association-certified 8-cup brewer with travel mug. This new all-time low also sits alongside the price drop we are still tracking on Brim’s all-inclusive pour over coffee maker that’s still down at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon as well. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more notable cooking and kitchen offers.

Breville Barista BES870XL Express Espresso Machine features:

DOSE CONTROL GRINDING: Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

OPTIMAL WATER PRESSURE: Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

PRECISE ESPRESSO EXTRACTION: Digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction

MANUAL MICROFOAM MILK TEXTURING: The powerful steam wand performance allows you to hand texture microfoam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!