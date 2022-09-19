Elgato FaceCam with 1080p60 uncompressed video sees rare price drop to $150 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Elgato FaceCam 1080p60 USB Streaming Webcam for $149.99 shipped. Normally $170, this rare $20 discount comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before and is a match for the second-best price all-time. Designed for streaming, this webcam is perfect for both those who play games live on Twitch or take part in work meetings. The Elgato FaceCam uses a “studio-quality” f/2.4 24mm all-glass prime lens to ensure that you look your best on stream. Behind the lens is a Sony STARVIS sensor which has been optimized for indoor use and a fixed focus range to ensure you stay tack sharp. It also sends an uncompressed video signal to your computer over USB-C for a better quality image. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

While the FaceCam is natively USB-C, Elgato fails to provide a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. Instead, it has a USB-A plug on the end of it, which works with some setups, but not all. If you need native USB-C, then spend some of your savings to pick up this JSAUX USB 3.1 cable for $14 on Amazon. It’s also quite versatile, as it supports 4K60 video transmission, 100W charging, and more, meaning it’ll work for more devices than just your new webcam.

Add some extra flair to your gaming setup by putting Govee’s Glide RGBIC 14-piece wall light kit up behind your desk. It’ll react to the sound of your games or can do static colors depending on what you want. There are 40 total preset options to choose from for lighting effects and the app even allows you to build custom presets too. It’s on sale for $108, which is an impressive $72 below the normal going rate at Amazon and makes now an ideal time to add these to your streaming setup.

Elgato FaceCam features:

FaceCam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. High-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. App control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. Up to 82 degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus.

