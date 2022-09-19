Govee’s Glide RGBIC 14-piece wall light kit falls to new low at $108 (Save $72), more from $10

Govee’s official storefront is offering its Glide RGBIC 14-piece Wall Light Kit for $107.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code G610BF2209 at checkout. Down $72 from its normal $180 going rate, this marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this more expansive model. This kit is perfect for adding some illumination to your space with its RGBIC technology which allows for multiple colors to be displayed at one time. In total there are 14 light bars included so you can easily illuminate multiple areas. There’s 40 scene modes on the Govee app to choose from and you can also create your own. Plus, it integrates with Alexa and Assistant for voice control. Check out more about the Govee Glide lights in our hands-on review and then keep reading for more.

Also on sale today from Govee’s official Amazon storefront is a 4-pack of RGBWW Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and makes the bulbs just $2.50 each. These lights are perfect for adding a splash of color to any space in your house as they simply replace a traditional bulb. There’s Bluetooth built-in as well which allows you to control these lights with a smartphone app or you can even use a remote.

Don’t forget that Govee launched a new M1 smart lightstrip with individually-addressable LEDs this morning. It’s already on sale as well, with the launch-day discount dropping the strip to $90 for a limited time. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your smart house.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Create a curtain of dynamic lighting effects inspired by your music. With 16 different music modes, you can set the mood for any special occasion, such as parties or holidays. The lights change with the rhythms of your playlists, making your music more dynamic. RGBIC technology allows you to display multiple colors in one wall light. Create a rainbow-like effect that pairs well with your walls and matches your home aesthetic. Provide 40 scene modes on Govee app to bring you a variety of multi-color visual feasts.

