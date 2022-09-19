Nautica’s new fall arrivals are 50-70% off with deals starting at $13

For a limited time only, Nautica takes 50 – 70% off fall styles with deals from $13. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, sweaters, outerwear, t-shirts, and more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Textured Crewneck Sweater that’s marked down to $18. For comparison, this sweater is regularly priced at $60. This sweater features active-stretch fabric that helps regulate body heat and moves with you throughout the day. It’s available in several color options and can be dressed up or down easily. You can also layer it seamlessly and I love the contrasting logo on the chest. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!