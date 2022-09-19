Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear: Filament bulbs from $34, more starting at $19

Amazon today is launching a new extra 15% off Philips Hue smart home lighting sale across an assortment of smart bulbs and standalone lamps. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings. A particular highlight amongst all of the offers makes a rare chance to save on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Filament bulbs. These start from $33.99 and come in a variety of form-factors from your typical A19 socket to globe designs perfect for hanging lamps and more. You’d regularly pay $40 or more, with today’s offers delivering the lowest prices since back at the start of the year and rare chances to save all-around. Head below for a full breakdown of the Filament bulbs, their features, and everything else on sale.

Detailed below, the whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

Other Philips Hue gear on sale:

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!