Take $200 off Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+ at $800 (Second best)

Amazon is now offering another chance to score the new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G smartphones at the second-best prices to date. Right now starting from $799.99 shipped for the 128GB model in several styles, this discount amounts to $200 in savings from the more regular $1,000 price tag that you’d pay. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and sitting at $849.99 from its $1,050 price tag, also matching the second-best discount to date. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

OtterBox’s Symmetry Series case for the Galaxy S22+ is a great way to leverage some of your savings into some added protection for your new Samsung handset. This cover delivers all of the usual OtterBox rugged vibes but in a more sleek package that doesn’t add too much bulk into the mix. Its $30 price tag arrives with a raised lip around the front to protect the screen, as well as the same design along the back camera assembly.

The flagship end of Samsung’s latest foldable lineup is also getting in on the savings this week. Seeing its first Amazon discount following a launch last month, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now marked down to an all-time low of $1,600. These $200 in savings deliver an even more capable folding canvas with an internal 7.6-inch display centered around an even more impressive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features:

Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22+, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language; video. With this new video machine, we’re setting an epic new standard. Now, you can communicate with your friends online while you simultaneously co-watch the latest new YouTube videos. Record your greatest nights with breathtaking low-light video like never before.

