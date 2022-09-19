Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $479.99 shipped. Originally $900, these days it fetches closer to $600 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. While something like the standard issue 2TB model (currently on sale for $200 shipped) will likely suffice for most folks, if you’re looking for a hardcore storage device that’s even faster and more rugged for outdoor drone setups, serious content creator operations, and things of that nature, SanDisk’s Pro Extreme is one of the best on the market. As you likely saw in our hands-on review from earlier this year, this model delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, and USB-C connectivity. It also features a forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink of sorts alongside protection from the elements with up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water/dust resistance. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, you can land the standard model with 2TB of storage for $200 right now, but for something even more affordable check out the PNY EliteX-PRO lineup. Just refreshed this year, these models can reach similar speeds to the SanDisk featured today and start at a far lower $66 price tag on Amazon. You’re not going to get the rugged shell here, but they do ship with a solid 3-year warranty and will save you hundreds of dollars.

On the gaming side of things, this morning saw the very first Amazon price drop go live on the 2022 model WD_BLACK latest 2,000MB/s RGB 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD. Released in May and reviewed last week as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, this one clocks in with the same speeds as the pro model Extreme above while adding some flashy RGB lighting to the mix alongside today’s discounted price tag. All of the details you need are right here.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

