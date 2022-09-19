TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 Deco X55 Mesh System 3-pack falls to second-lowest price of $210 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $209.99 shipped with $10 saved at checkout. Normally going for $250, this 16% discount, or $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low we’ve tracked while marking the second-lowest price. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for more.

If you need more Ethernet ports than are provided on the mesh units above, you can grab the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $20. This switch is plug-and-play which means all you need to get started is power and an Ethernet run from one of the Deco units to immediately gain an additional seven ports. Being unmanaged, you won’t be able to control any sort of port priority or setup aggregation for increased speeds to your NAS or editing computer. While you won’t have control over what gets prioritized, it will automatically give priority to video or voice data so you have a seamless experience.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

