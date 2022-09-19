Govee launches new M1 smart lightstrip with individually-addressable LEDs [Deal]

Today, Govee is launching the latest addition to its lineup of smart home lighting accessories with a new offering that’s brighter and more customizable than ever. The just-revealed Govee M1 Lightstrip arrives with the ability to illuminate your space with multiple colors at a time, while managing to undercut the competition with an affordable price that’s only made better by a launch discount.

Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip launches with addressable LEDs

The latest addition to the Govee stable is now available today as the new M1 smart lightstrip. This offering iterates on previous lightstrips we’ve seen with the notable feature of being able to display multiple colors at a single time. All powered by Govee’s improved chipset, the smart home upgrade can be added to a shelf, behind the TV or monitor, and really anywhere else and now lets you display multiple colors along the LED array.

There’s also a brighter output this time around as well as more natural color replication, so whichever color you select in the app should be a bit more accurate to what ambiance is filling your space. Otherwise, you’re looking at a pretty typical smart lightstrip. The entire unit measures 16.4 feet and pairs to your setup over Wi-Fi with the option of using Alexa, Assistant, or the companion smartphone app.

Now available for purchase, you’ll find the Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip available from Amazon as well as the brand’s own online storefront. It’ll regularly set you back, though to celebrate the launch, Govee has dropped the price down to $89.99. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon at Amazon or apply code M1STP10 at checkout from Govee in order to lock-in the savings, which provides the first chance to save on today’s all-new release.

The MSRP is already pretty notable in its own right, but compared to the likes of Philips Hue, and you’re really benefitting from some savings. The Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip hit the scene last year and arrives with much of the same feature set as the new Govee offering, but with some added perks. Though compared to its $180 price tag, the only real trade-off is a lack of HomeKit support. But for anyone in the Assistant or Alexa ecosystems, the contrast between the prices makes the new M1 lightstrip an even better buy.

9to5Toys’ Take

Govee has already made a name for itself with some more affordable offerings, and even more recently, some pretty exciting form-factors; but now, the brand is marrying those two starting points by launching its latest lightship that looks to iterate on a smart home lighting staple with new technology.

