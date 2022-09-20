Kyte BABY launches a new Harry Potter Collection with pricing starting at $11

Bamboo clothing for kids has become very popular this year, and Kyte BABY has been a top brand to choose from. They recently launched a new collection full of items for Harry Potter fans as well. The collection features a range of apparel items and accessories, including their beloved sleep bags and blankets. There are 40 items throughout the line, and they even have matching styles for your toddler and yourself as well. Better yet, pricing starts at just $11, and Kyte BABY offers complimentary shipping on orders over $85. Head below to find all of our top picks from the new Kyte BABY x Harry Potter collection.

“We are overjoyed to be working with Warner Bros. Consumer Products!” said Founder Ying Liu. “Our entire Kyte BABY team are huge Harry Potter fans too, so when we had the opportunity to make clothes with Harry Potter themes, it was a no-brainer! We are excited about our customers finding the best prints for their little ones.”

About Kyte BABY

The brand was founded by Ying Liu in 2014, in Dallas, Texas. When looking for better quality material for her baby’s sensitive skin, her research led her to the soothing and sustainable properties of bamboo. The company has a wide range of pieces for your entire family and very fun prints as well. I have personally used Kyte Baby’s sleep sacks and they’re phenomenal. The material also washes very nicely.

Harry Potter Collection

There are three different prints throughout this collection: Flight, Herbology, and Icon. The new Flight print features three flying animals: the phoenix, is colored in rust red and wings spread wide; Hedwig, the snowy owl, is colored in cloud white, with a sealed envelope in her beak; and Buckbeak, the hippogriff, is colored in cloud white, with his talons out and wings spread for flight.

The Icon print features Harry Potter’s round black-rimmed eyeglasses; the Golden Snitch; a gold lightning bolt; the triangular Deathly Hallows symbol; and a winged, old-fashioned key. Finally, Herbology features Mandrakes, cream-colored earmuffs, orange Dirigible Plums, white asphodel, and Leaping Toadstools with red hat-like caps and white spots.

One of my personal favorites in this collection is the sleep bag, which makes a wonderful gift idea for any new parent. This wearable blanket has a functional zipper that gives easy access to your baby, making it nice for diaper changes and more. It has over 6,000 positive reviews and comes in three different sizes as well.

Another favorite is the zippered romper, which features stretch bamboo material that grows with your baby. The rompers also make an easy outfit, and they even have fold-over cuffs to prevent scratching for newborns. This style is priced at $36 and will become a go-to in your baby’s wardrobe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!