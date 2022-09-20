Nikon’s new ‘wide, bright, and super light’ Nikkor Z 17-28mm mirrorless lens bolsters lineup

After Tamron launched its first entry into the Z-Mount ecosystem, Nikon itself is bringing a new lens to market for those looking for a good low-light performer: the Nikkor 17-28mm f/2.8. With the tagline “Wide, Bright, and Super Light,” this lens from Nikon is made for those looking to capture memories with a capable and more affordable lens. Pre-orders are open now with availability set for late October 2022. Keep reading below to learn more about this new entry into the Z-mount ecosystem.

Coming in at a lightweight 450 grams, or 15.9 ounces, the new Nikkor 17-28mm f/2.8 lens is a great partner for storytellers. The combination of the wide-angle perspective and the bright constant f/2.8 aperture brings landscapes to life. You can even do some nice, wide astrophotography and shoot some nightscapes thanks to how fast this lens is. The zoom is all internal as well so the center of mass doesn’t shift much, which means it’s the perfect companion for your camera gimbal setup. The high-speed stepping motor used here works seamlessly with the Nikon Z mirrorless camera lineup to provide critical focus on faces and eyes while operating nearly silently, making it perfect for video production to boot.

The new NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is derived from the same mutual concept as the recent NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens, establishing a series of affordable zooms that open a gateway to fast-aperture performance and absolute versatility Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon

While designed for the full-frame, FX-format Nikon Z cameras, you can still use this new lens on the Z50 and Z30 APS-C, DX-format cameras with the effective focal length changing to 25-42mm equivalently. Even though it won’t shoot as wide as it does on a full-frame sensor, you will still get the benefit of increased light thanks to the f/2.8 aperture.

Using filters in your photography may be essential, especially if you want to achieve nice bokeh in a brightly lit scene. This new Nikkor lens uses a 67mm filter thread up front so you can attach polarizers, ND filters, and more.

Availability

The all-new Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens is expected to become available in late October 2022 with B&H showing an estimated shipping date of October 15. You can pre-order the lens starting today with Nikon setting the MSRP at $1,199.95. Keep reading below to see where you will be able to pre-order this lens and for what price.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a Nikon shooter, I am always excited to see new lenses and cameras being launched, and this new 17-28mm f/2.8 is a great addition to the Z-mount family. While the price is a bit high for more, it is much more affordable when compared to other similar lenses on the market, even if it may just be a reworked and rebadged Tamron lens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!