Pyle’s 4-pattern RGB USB microphone ups your streaming game at new low of $58 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Pyle Selectable Pattern RGB USB Microphone for $57.84 shipped. Down from $120 to $140 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This microphone features a 4-in-1 polar pattern selector which lets you switch between cardioid, bidirectional, stereo, and omnidirectional pickups for a more versatile audio setup. There’s a built-in headphone jack as well so you can monitor audio directly from the microphone before it even heads to the computer. The full-metal alloy body includes a tripod stand that delivers angle adjustment and a near-6-foot detachable USB cable as well. Plus, it has RGB LED lights on it so you can add extra flair to a gaming setup. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the Pyle namesake and selectable patterns by opting instead for this USB microphone at $15 on Amazon. It features a completely different overall design but still connects to your computer over USB and comes with a desktop stand. While not from a well-known brand, this microphone does deliver 192kHz/24-bit recording, which is pretty high-quality for this price point.

Also check out this sale we found on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma that’s on sale for the best price in the past year. Down to $86, there’s a build-in USB hub that you can hook the mic from today’s deal into and enjoy a more seamless experience should you do most of your work from a laptop.

Pyle RGB USB Microphone features:

The pro broadcast mic starter kit features a 4-in-1 polar pattern selector which allows you to select from cardioid, bidirectional, stereo & omnidirectional. Equipped w/ headphone jack & adjustable headphone/mic volume/gain. Features a full metal alloy body. Includes metal tripod mic stand w/ angle adjustment & 5.9′ detachable USB cable. Easy to connect w/ computer, no extra driver/software needed. Perfect for online performances, voice-overs, etc

