Razer Laptop Stand Chroma hits 12-month low at Amazon, to keep your computer cool at $86

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma for $86.26 shipped. Down from its $100 or more going rate over the past year, today’s deal marks a 12-month low that we’ve tracked. This dock is perfect for your laptop-powered gaming setup. It ties in with Razer Chroma and Synapse software to deliver RGB colorings to your setup. It also lifts the laptop up off the desk and offers optimal cooling with its open design underneath, ensuring the computer doesn’t overheat. The stand is comprised of anodized aluminum construction as well, which perfectly matches the build quality of Razer’s Blade laptops. Check out our announcement coverage of the Chroma Stand v2 to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

An alternative that’s just as premium without the Razer namesake or RGB lighting is the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. It’s available for $60 normally, but is on a Lightning deal for $48 right now at Amazon. Either way, you’re saving at least $26 over today’s lead deal and still scoring a way to keep your laptop from overheating while gaming, which is a win/win.

Using your laptop at a desk? Consider picking up the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s on sale for $80. With 60 hours of battery life, this mouse ensures you can game for multiple days before it’s time to plug back in. Then, you can swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the RTX 40-series graphics cards that were just announced today either.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma features:

The Razer Chroma Gaming Laptop Stand is designed for the Razor Blade and Razor Blade Stealth, the all-aluminum ergonomic designed laptop stand has an inclination of 18 degrees for optimal viewing angles. Get your game on with Chroma lighting with built-in 3.0 USB hubs, choose from preloaded lighting effects or create your own unique pallete from 16.8 million colors through Razer Synapse software.

