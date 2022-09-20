North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 60% off + 40% off orders of $200

Steep and Cheap Summer Clearance Event takes up to 60% off and you can save $40 on orders of $200 or more with code SEPTEMBER40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Phantom Down Parka that’s currently marked down to $160 and is a fantastic option for this winter. For comparison, this parka was originally priced at $400. It’s available in two color options and the exterior is completely waterproof. It’s insulated to help keep you warm and has harness-compatible pockets that allow quick and easy access. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

