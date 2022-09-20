Save 26% on Dremel’s 4000 Rotary Tool Kit down at $111, more tool deals from $20

For a limited time, Woot is offering deals on a selection of woodworking tools from a variety of brands starting from $20. One of our top picks from this deal selection is the Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool with 6 attachments and 50 accessories for $110.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $150, this 26% discount beats our previous mention by $18 and comes within $2 of the current 2022 low price we’ve seen. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. Along with the Dremel is the 50 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The six attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, etc. Head below to see more tools part of Woot’s deal roundup.

More Woodworking Tool deals:

Be sure to stop by our tools hub after checking out Woot’s woodworking deals above. We’re currently tracking the DEWALT 35-piece Impact Driver Bit Set down at $20, a 20% discount which is the lowest since May. These bits are designed to run in impact drivers which means they’re rated for higher torque than standard alternatives. Everything comes in a molded case that allows you to quickly see inside to know which bits are present and which are missing, as well.

Dremel 4000-6/50-FF Rotary Tool Kit features:

Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 6 attachments, 50 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case

Includes 50 genuine Dremel accessories ideal for sanding, cutting, carving/engraving, cleaning/polishing, sharpening/grinding, and applications

Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds. Variable speed (5,000 – 35,000 RPM) and electronic feedback circuitry for consistent performance even in the most demanding applications

