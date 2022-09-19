DEWALT’s FlexTorque 35-piece impact driver bit set sees 20% discount to $20

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 35-piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, this saves 20% and marks the best price that we’ve seen since May. These bits are designed to run in impact drivers which means they’re rated for higher torque than standard alternatives. Everything comes in a molded case that allows you to quickly see inside to know which bits are present and what are missing, as well. The FlexTorq zone transfers optimal torque for desired use as well. Plus, the magnetic screw lock sleeve helps to minimize drops and reduce wobbles. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need impact-ready bits, then consider picking up this 42-piece kit from BLACK+DECKER which is available for $10.50 at Amazon. Sure, the bit set might have more pieces for less money. But, do keep in mind that BLACK+DECKER’s bits aren’t necessarily designed for use in impact drivers, meaning they’re not quite as strong.

Don’t forget to swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on DIY upgrades. There, you’ll find discounts on items such as the Dremel 3000 rotary tool which can be picked up for $55 on sale. It includes an attachment as well as 25 accessories to ensure that you have the ability to tackle various projects as soon as it arrives.

DEWALT 35-piece Impact Driver Bit Set features:

Our FlexTorq IMPACT READY accessories now come in ToughCase+ system, the latest addition to our accessory storage line. The ToughCase+ system is a connectable case system designed to optimize storage space and keep your bits organized. The bit-bar design allows for easy bit removal and the clear lid of drill and driver set allows you to see inside at a glance. FlexTorq IMPACT READY accessories deliver exceptional performance for extreme torque applications.

