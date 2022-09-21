Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker is designed for fall BBQs at Amazon low of $88

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for $88 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of around $120, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Perfect for fall BBQs and cookouts, this smoker has two racks and can easily feed a family of four or more. In fact, I’ve had this very smoker for well over a year now and used it to make enough food for an entire party with several friends before. Just keep in mind you might need to refill the chips semi-often since the holder is on the smaller side, but that’s a fine trade-off for its budget-focused price. Keep reading for more.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This bag of Weber Apple Wood Smoker Chips will give you a good start and comes in at just $4 Prime shipped via Amazon. I use these very chips with the above smoker, and have loved the result that they produce together.

Don’t forget you can cook indoors with Anova’s regularly up to $219 Nano and 1,000W sous vide cookers. They’re on sale from $114 and there’s multiple ways to save here. Then, after checking out the unique cooking that sous vide has to offer, swing by our home goods guide for other great kitchen upgrades as we head into fall.

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker:

With the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker, you will achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard, without the hassle of charcoal or propane. Simply plug this smoker in, set the analog controls, & it does the work! Get even, consistent smoking with the built-in temperature Gauge & thermostat temperature control. The two chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smokeup to 4 chickens, 2 turkeys, 2 racks or ribs, or 2 pork butts. Master the art of smoking with Masterbuilt.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!