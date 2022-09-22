Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with Alexa built-in and 14-day battery life now $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch for $79.99 shipped. This 20% discount marks a return to the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time, though the lowest it’s been offered for is $70 in the past. This smartwatch natively features Amazon Alexa onboard as well as built-in GPS connectivity to allow for a solid experience when you’re out and about. Speaking of GPS, the GTS 2 Mini focuses around fitness tracking with over 70 built-in sports modes covering everything from indoor to outdoor activities. Plus, it’s 5ATM waterproof so you can use it while swimming too. On top of that, the battery lasts up to 14 days between charges meaning you won’t have to worry about plugging in every night. Keep reading for more.

Change the look of your watch with a new band by leveraging a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. This 3-pack of bands comes in at just $12 and there are several options to choose from on the landing page at Amazon. With three bands included, you’ll be able to swap between various styles/designs depending on what event you’re heading to.

Don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles are on sale at new all-time lows at up to $200 off from $379. Apple Watch Series 7 is perfect for those who want a more premium experience, especially with the built-in cellular connectivity. While not the latest Apple has to offer, Series 7 still has plenty of functionality with an always-on display, built-in fitness tracking, and much more.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

The GTS 2 Mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health, with warnings for abnormally elevated heart rate provided. This smartwatch can also assess your sleep breathing quality through the light, deep, and REM sleep stages during the night, and can identify daytime naps to record more complete sleep information.

A fully-optimized battery management system provides up to 14 days of battery life for the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. Get rid of the anxiety brought on by constant charging, and keep the energy flowing. The 220mAh battery is ready to power you through up to two weeks of activity.

