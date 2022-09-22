Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles fall to new all-time lows at up to $200 off from $379

Amazon is now offering deeper discounts than ever before on Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models. Now that Apple has released the new Series 8 wearable with the all-new Ultra series officially debuting tomorrow, you can save up to $200 across an assortment of the previous-generation fitness tracker. A highlight has to be the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel model at $499 shipped. This cashes in on the full savings amount, marks a new all-time low from the usual $699 price tag, and is $50 under our previous mention. On top of 45mm model savings, there are also some more affordable cellular offerings starting at $379.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

As far as the latest wearables go, we’ve already started tracking price cuts across both Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 models. Starting with the flagship model, you can now save up to $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 with stainless steel cellular styles leading the way. Then there’s the Apple Watch SE 2, which is also on sale for the very first time and starting at $270 for 44mm models.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

