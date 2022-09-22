Gold Box deals have Creality’s V2 Ender 3D Printer at $197 (Up to $123 off), more from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comgrow (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to $123 off Creality 3D printers and accessories with deals from just over $17.50. First up, you can land the Creality Ender 3 V2 Printer for $196.79 shipped. Regularly $320 and more typically selling for $279 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at up to nearly 40% off. A notable entry-level model for folks just getting into 3D printing, it features a silent motherboard for “faster and more stable motion performance” alongside a rotary knob on the extruder to make the loading and feeding filament process “much easier.” This model also supports a resume printing function in case your printing job gets interrupted for one reason or other alongside a carborundum glass platform said to “heat up quicker” and ensure prints adhere “without warping.” The 6.4-inch color control panel screen is a nice as well. Head below for more Gold Box Creality deals.

Alongside some higher-end 3D printers, today’s Gold Box is also filled with some accessories for folks already invested or if you’re just looking to score some extra PLA filament for your new toy. Pricing starts from just over $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you can browse the lot of it right here.

Elsewhere in the 3D creation space, we are still tracking a solid price drop on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono X Resin 3D Printer. Pricing has actually dropped even lower since we last checked in and you can now score one at $360 shipped via the official Amazon storefront. Everything you need to know about what this model capable of alongside even more details on the pricing breakdown can be found in our previous deal coverage.

Official Creality Ender 3 V2 features:

Self-developed Silent Motherboard: The Ender-3 V2 built-in self-developed silent motherboard, which has stronger anti-interference, faster and more stable motion performance, silent printing and low decibel operation.

UL Certified MeanWell Power Supply: Equipped with MeanWell power supply, produced by the listed company with mature technology, meeting all the needs of fast heating and long-time printing. Moreover, the power supply is concealed in the machine, making it much safer.

Effortless Filament Feed-in: Ender-3 V2 adds a rotary knob on the extruder, making loading and feeding filament process much easier; Brand new operation UI system and 4.3″ smart color screen greatly improve user experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!