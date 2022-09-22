Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

Several retailers are now offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $189 shipped courtesy of Adorama. Over at B&H and Best Buy, you’ll also be able to save but score the smart home upgrade for $1 more. Down from the usual $249 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and delivering the best price of the summer or fall in the process. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the summer heat wave begins to break, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. Head below for more.

While not on sale, the more recent Google Nest Thermostat is a notable solution to consider for less cash. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem well below the cost of the lead deal. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

As far as the week’s other best smart home accessories go, our relevant guide is filled with plenty of other ways to give Google Assistant some new gear to interact with. From light bulbs and ambient offerings to smart plugs and the like, all of the discounts are detailed right here.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!