ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro premium portable gaming PC has a standard M.2 slot for storage

Portable gaming systems have been all the rage it seems lately, and ONEXPLAYER didn’t want to be left out. The brand is now launching its latest Mini Pro model, which is a handheld PC console that comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU and the Radeon 680M graphics car, which allows it to bring a host of new features to the table. The system is available for pre-order with a $50 deposit (that also includes a 23% discount from its MSRP) – you can learn all about the latest ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro below.

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro lets you play just about any game, anywhere

Let’s get right out and say it: the Steam Deck is underpowered. Valve chose an older processor and not the best graphics for its first handheld gaming PC, and it’s starting to show. We’ve seen mini consoles from the likes of AyaNeo and others come out with better performance (and higher prices), and it really just leaves the Steam Deck in the dust.

ONEXPLAYER is the latest to join this trend with its new Mini Pro handheld gaming PC. Leveraging AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800U processor and a Radeon 680M graphics card, the new Mini Pro boasts a “200% average increase in maximum frame rate” according to the manufacturer. This comes from an up to 11% increase in single-core performance and a 28% increase in multicore performance, which are sure to bring a boost to your favorite games.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro also packs some pretty impressive specs in other areas. For example, the display features a higher-than-HD resolution at 1920×1200, has a 7-inch display, and only weighs 599 grams. The 48Wh battery will let you game for up to 2.5-hours at full tilt or play up to 10 hours of video locally, and there are two USB 4.0/Thunderbolt ports as well as a traditional USB 3.0 port. There’s no storage included, but it does have a full-size M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot that supports PCIe 3.0×4 drives so you can add your own. Of course, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 are built-in as well, and it charges over USB-C PD too. There’s even an included docking station and more should you pre-order.

Speaking of pre-orders, you can pick up the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro for $1,199 as an MSRP, but those who choose to pre-order and place a $50 deposit right now will save 23% and only spend $919 on the console when all is said and done.

9to5Toys’ Take

The ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro looks pretty promising, all things considered. Yes, you can get a full-on desktop for less (or even more power for the same cost), but you can’t take desktops with you in the car. And before you say “just get a gaming laptop,” the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is much more compact and easier to use when on the go on a plane or a road trip, so it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison there.

The Zen 3 8-core 16-thread processor and dedicated graphics card should also handle gaming quite well, too. So, if you’re looking for a solid on-the-go gaming experience, the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro could be just what you’ve been waiting for.

