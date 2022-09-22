JBL’s refurbished Bar 9.1 Surround Soundbar System with AirPlay 2 falls to $750 (Orig. $1,200)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the refurbished JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound Soundbar System for $749.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a brand new model normally going for $1,200, this deal is among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This factory reconditioned sound system is backed by JBL’s 1-year limited warranty. Coming with a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround speakers, this JBL setup will create a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround system in your home. There are four up-firing speakers to create virtual top channels and the surround speakers can be detached from the soundbar, with 10-hour battery life, and placed behind you so the sound will come at you from all angles. Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth support round out the soundbar features. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the JBL option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is down from the 820W of the JBL system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Soundbar System features:

The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar brings audio experience of a movie theater into your home with two detachable surround speakers and the added punch of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound. With 820 watts of total system power, you can enjoy every Oscar-worthy performance through powerful, crystal-clear audio. Turn up the 10″ subwoofer for pulse-pounding bass or turn it down and relax with Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming. Immerse yourself in the most incredible home cinema sound experience possible

