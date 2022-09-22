Save $300 on Optoma’s UHD55 Smart 4K Projector at $1,499 low, more from $1,199

Amazon is currently offering deals on a selection of Optoma home theater projectors starting from $1,199. Leading the way here is its latest UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector for $1,499 shipped. Returning to the all-time low we’ve tracked from its usual $1,799, this solid $300 discount typically doesn’t last long. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3600 lumens of light to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside support for Alexa and Assistant integration for smart home controls, plus the ability to playback media files from a USB drive. Gamers will also be able to use this projector with input lag being as low as 4ms when playing at 1080p240Hz with connectivity including two HDMI 2.0 ports. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Head below for more Optoma deals.

More Optoma projector deals:

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and even more. If you want to upgrade your TV instead of setup a projection system, one option is the 2022 model Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra X95K Series BRAVIA XR mini-LED Smart Google TV down at the Amazon low of $1,998. Delivering a 4K mini-LED display, it also provides input lag as low as 8.5ms and “BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.”

Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector features:

The UHD55’s color wheel produces brilliant, cinematic color ideal for home entertainment – thanks to Optoma’s 20-year history of craftsmanship in color technology and color calibration. Enjoy vibrant color with 97% DCI-P3 in 3 color mode options – HDR, SDR & HLG.

Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD55 renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with Dynamic Black technology presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience.

Experience smarter home entertainment with Optoma’s built-in media player and watch movies directly from your projector without the need of a laptop or PC. Simply use the Cloud-connected File Manager or copy your files to a USB multi-media stick and watch on the big screen. The UHD55 displays true 3D content from almost any source.

