BLACK+DECKER’s portable workbench and project center has a built-in vise at $75

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Portable Workbench and Project Center With Vise for $75 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new low for 2022 and is the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time. This portable workbench can hold up to 550 pounds thanks to a heavy-gauge steel frame and laminated bamboo worktop. You’ll find adjustable jaws, vertical clamping, and four adjustable swivel pegs included as well which allows you to enjoy a wide variety of work holding options. The workbench will fold closed when not being used which is useful for those who might not have a ton of free space in their shop. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider instead picking up the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench for just $30 at Amazon right now. Sure, it gives you a full workbench out of the box, but it can only hold 350 pounds, which is 200 pounds fewer than the model above. And, the clamping options aren’t nearly as robust. Still, it’s about as good as it gets when you think about budget-focused workbenches.

While working in the shop, keep JBL’s Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker around so you can enjoy some tunes without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Normally $150, it’s now available at $75 from Woot saving you 50% from its normal going rate and making today a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on DIY upgrades.

BLACK+DECKER Portable Workbench features:

The BLACK+DECKER iconic Workmate WM425-A Portable Project Center and Vise is a classic portable workbench and sawhorse for clamping, painting, cutting, and more. With a 550 lb capacity, portable design and innovative One-Handed ClampTM system, the Workmate WM425-A offers carpenters, mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, and woodworkers the versatility they need to get the job done. Built with a heavy gauge steel frame and bamboo laminate worktop, this bench’s rugged design is easy to set up, break down and store away thanks to adjustable dual height legs. The Workmate’s adjustable jaws, vertical clamping and four adjustable swivel pegs make clamping odd-shaped objects easy. It provides you with 1-9/16-inch vertical clamping, 7-1/2-inch parallel clamping, 19-inch parallel peg clamping, and 30-inch diagonal peg clamping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!