JBL’s regularly $130 Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is now available at $75

Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130 and currently going for $100 at B&H, Amazon, and elsewhere in select colorways, you’re looking at up to 42% off the red model today, both matching our previous mention and the lowest can find right now. A solid option for at home or portable audio, like much of the JBL speaker lineup, this one delivers 12 hours of wirelessplayback per charge alongside the ability to stand upright or lay flat horizontally. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating to protect it against splashes and the elements as well as JBL’s party boost feature so you can attach multiple units together for a bigger sound. Head below for more details.

You can save some cash if you drop down to the more ultra-portable speakers from the brand like the JBL Clip 3 that’s now selling for $40 shipped at Amazon. Or, check out the previous-generation JBL GO2. You can land one of these for just over $25 Prime shipped right now and, while it won’t get up nearly as loud as the model above, still bring the brand’s popular sound quality to your mobile setup.

For another budget-friendly solution, check out this ongoing price drop on the Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $28. But if you’re looking for something more intelligent for your home audio setup, we also spotted Amazon’s Echo Studio smart home speaker bundle at $100 off. While we are likely to see new Amazon smart speakers during next week’s showcase event, this is a notable price drop and one of the best deals we have tracked on the Echo Studio and Echo 4th Gen speakers in bundle form.

JBL Flip 5 speaker feeatures:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!