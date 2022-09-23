Anker’s eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock with fingerprint scanner keypad falls to $198 (Save $62)

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is currently offering its Security Smart Lock Touch and Wi-Fi Fingerprint Scanner in black for $197.99 shipped. Normally going for $260, this 24% discount, or $62 in savings, marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since Prime Day when it went for $23 less. Delivering five different ways to unlock the front door, this smart deadbolt packs a built-in touchscreen number pad for typing in pins alongside the unique inclusion of a fingerprint scanner. Plus, there’s Alexa and Assistant control, Bluetooth connectivity, and even the ability to use a traditional key. If the battery inside the deadbolt lock dies, you can use a portable charger to power the unit temporarily. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about having a smart lock on your home but want some added security, you may be interested in the eufy Security Battery Video Doorbell Kit for $90. This wire-free video doorbell captures a 1080p video stream with no subscriptions required to record data as it can store footage on a microSD card. When it comes to the chime, you won’t have to worry about the one built into your home as this camera comes with a wireless unit that plugs into a wall outlet with Alexa integration even making your Echo devices ring.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub to check out the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p Smart Cam down at its low price of $109. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design.

eufy Security Smart Lock features:

Always Has Your Back: Even when youre in a hurry, Smart Lock is ready to protect your home. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, every single time.

Built to Last: With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 30 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open Smart Lock using your fingerprint, with your phone via the eufy Security app, or by using the keypad or key.

