Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p Smart Cam hits $109 low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $108.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is the best price to date at $41 off and well below even previous Prime Day mentions. This is $11 under our previous mention, as well. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

On the more affordable side of smart cameras that will work with Siri, this eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 from Anker will do the trick at a more affordable $37 going rate. That’s well below the price of the lead deal, you’re still looking at HomeKit Secure Video Support, albeit with a less premium design.

Another notable way to expand your Siri setup with something that’s a bit less flashy than your typical smart lighting would be scoring one of ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats. Right now, two different models are on sale for some of the best prices of the year, helping you regulate those upcoming fall temperatures starting at $142.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

