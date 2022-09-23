Save 51% on Google’s prev-gen Wired Nest Doorbell down at new Amazon low of $113

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Google Nest Doorbell Wired for $113 shipped. Normally going for $229, this 51% discount, or $116 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. While this isn’t the latest model in Nest’s lineup, you will still receive a doorbell capable of detecting someone coming to your door or when the button is pressed while being able to communicate with them using the 2-way audio. The camera itself shoots in 4:3 with HDR video and night vision while streaming everything to your smartphone at any time. You will have to hook this video doorbell to your existing wiring to power the device. Be sure to check out our coverage of this doorbell to learn more. Keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t mind leaving the Nest ecosystem, you could grab the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $65 instead. You will find that this entry from Ring has a fairly similar feature set with its 1080p camera, 2-way audio, advanced motion detection, and standard 2.4GHz connectivity. If you’re already invested in the Alexa ecosystem, then the Ring smart home devices are for you with the direct integrations that are available.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and even more. Looking to add a smart lock to your home? We’re currently tracking a deal on Anker’s eufy Security Wi-Fi Smart Lock with fingerprint scanner keypad at $198. Delivering five different ways to unlock the front door, this smart deadbolt packs a built-in touchscreen number pad for typing in pins alongside the unique inclusion of a fingerprint scanner.

Google Nest Doorbell Wired features:

The wired Nest Doorbell lets you know who’s there, so you don’t miss a visitor or a package. It replaces your existing wired doorbell and delivers HD video and bright, crisp images, even at night. Check-in anytime with 24/7 streaming. And turn off the chime when you don’t want to be disturbed.

