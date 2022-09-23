Nokia’s unlocked G10 smartphone has Android 12 and three cameras at $123.50 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the unlocked Nokia G10 Android 12 Smartphone for $123.59 shipped. Down from $149, today’s discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, though it has fell as low as $100 in the past. This smartphone is great if you’re still rocking an older device that hasn’t been updated in a while. With two years of guaranteed operating system updates, the Nokia G10 has already been updated to Android 12 so you’ll be able to enjoy the latest Google has to offer. It comes factory unlocked and is dual SIM so you can use it on carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Mint, and others. There’s a 6.52-inch HD+ display as well as a 13MP triple camera array so you can easily capture family moments and watch them back again. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Keep your phone nice and protected by picking up this case bundle that also comes with two screen protectors for just $10 at Amazon. It ensures that your phone is safe from drops and scratches the moment it arrives, though the Nokia G10 does have a screen protector pre-installed upon delivery. However, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need to swap it out at any time.

Do you need a smartwatch and fitness tracker to add to your new smartphone setup? Consider picking up the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch that comes with Alexa built-in while it’s on sale for $80. That’s a 20% discount and you’ll find that the GTS 2 Mini delivers 14-day battery life so you won’t have to plug in every day.

Nokia G10 Android Smartphone features:

To make the most of family life, you need plenty of energy. Luckily for you, Nokia G10 has a battery that goes days between charges – for more time to captivate your kids on the bigger screen. And with a triple rear camera, complete with enhanced imagery, you’re always ready to catch those special moments. Plus, when you reach the end of the day, there’s still plenty of power for you to unwind – why not call a friend, or catch up on your favorite show?

