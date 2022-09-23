Nordstrom’s Flash Sale takes up to 55% off Nike, adidas, Barbour, Steve Madden, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom
55% off + free shipping

Nordstrom is celebrating Fall with a Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Barbour, New Balance, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Barbour Waxed Vital Jacket that’s marked down to $133 and originally sold for $350. This jacket will easily elevate any look this fall and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The corduroy collar really makes a statement and the exterior is water-resistant, which is great for fall weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Flash Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD d...
COSORI’s latest 4-qt. air fryer with smartphone n...
Second-best price brings Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Ale...
Spigen’s regularly $55+ ArcStation 65W dual USB-C...
Just $8 scores you this VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug at ...
New Amazon all-time low just hit the WD_BLACK 500GB D30...
Hyper’s 6-in-1 60W USB-C iPad hub expands your I/...
Save up to $1,300 on Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame...
Load more...
Show More Comments